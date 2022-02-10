Zach Awe, a teen defender who was born halfway through the Invincibles season, has been named on the Arsenal bench for the Wolves match.

Arsenal has named teen defender Zach Awe as a substitute for their match against Wolves at Molineux.

Awe, 18, was born in January 2004, halfway through the Invincibles season for the Gunners.

Arsene Wenger’s famous side beat Middlesbrough 4-1 at Highbury just a day after he was born on January 9th, with Thierry Henry, Robert Pires, and Freddie Ljungberg among the scorers.

Awe will make his senior professional debut if he is selected.

The England youth international has progressed through the Arsenal ranks and signed his first professional contract last year.

Awe is a center-back who is known for striding out of defense with the ball in his hands.

This season, he has split his time between Arsenal’s Under-18s and U23s.

In the U18 Premier League, the talented youngster has appeared six times, twice as a midfielder.

This season, Awe also competed in the FA Youth Cup, but has recently been promoted to Arsenal’s PL2 side.

He made his fifth Premier League 2 appearance of the season earlier this month, scoring in a 3-1 victory over Chelsea.

Last month, Awe was part of the team that beat Chelsea’s U23s in the Papa John’s Trophy quarter-finals at Emirates Stadium, before losing 1-0 to League One Wigan in the semi-finals.

If he gets on tonight, he’ll wear the No75 shirt.

