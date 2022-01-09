Zach Calzada, a quarterback, has announced his transfer to a rival program.

Zach Calzada, a quarterback for a rival program, has announced his transfer.

Zach Calzada may have left Texas A&M, but he announced today that his next program will be in the SEC West.

Calzada announced on Twitter just moments ago that he will continue his college career at Auburn.

After three seasons at A&M, he’ll be eligible to play for the Tigers right away.

Calzada is eligible for up to three more years.

QB Zach Calzada Announces Transfer To Rival Program

QB Zach Calzada Announces Transfer To Rival Program