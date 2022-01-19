Zach Ertz Makes a Strong Statement About His NFL Future

Zach Ertz Sends a Message to the NFL About His Future

The Arizona Cardinals were defeated by their division rivals on Monday night, resulting in an embarrassing loss.

The Cardinals appeared to be on the verge of greatness after a 7-0 start to the season.

The season ended on a bad note, however, when the Los Angeles Rams thrashed them 34-11 in the Wild Card round.

Now that the season is officially over, the Cardinals must turn their attention to the future.

With a key part of the offense in question, Arizona will have a lot of decisions to make on the roster.

When DeAndre Hopkins went down with an injury, tight end Zach Ertz became a favorite target of quarterback Kyler Murray.

Ertz emerged as a legitimate piece of the offense in the final weeks of the season.

Even he, however, is unsure about his future in Arizona.

“As a team, I still believe we have unfinished business.

I’d be thrilled to be a part of it.

But that may be beyond my control,” Ertz told Alex Weiner of Sports Illustrated.

