Zach LaVine of the Bulls has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Ayo Dosunmu, DeMar DeRozan, and Stanley Johnson are among the nine stars in health protocols in Chicago.

On Sunday, NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine had entered the league’s coronavirus health and safety protocols.

“For Tuesday’s game against the Nets, the Bulls have nine healthy players.

Stanley Johnson, one of the backup players, is currently undergoing testing.

The Bulls require replacements for their replacements, according to Wojnarowski.

Chicago could continue to sign players on a hardship waiver, according to him.

During the 2020-21 season, LaVine, 26, appeared in 27 games, averaging 26.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.

Coby White, Javonte Green, DeMar DeRozan, Matt Thomas, Derrick Jones Jr., Ayo Dosunmu, Stanley Johnson, and Troy Brown Jr. are among the Bulls’ nine players in protocol, along with LaVine.