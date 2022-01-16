Zach Wilson’s Girlfriend News Reacts In The NFL

The NFL World Reacts To Zach Wilson’s New Girlfriend

The New York Jets’ starting quarterback, Zach Wilson, appears to be single as the offseason approaches.

Wilson and his rumored ex-girlfriend have apparently deleted each other’s social media accounts, according to the New York Post.

Wilson and his longtime girlfriend, Abbey Gile, are said to have deleted each other’s social media accounts.

NFL World Reacts To Zach Wilson Girlfriend News

Wilson, who just wrapped his rookie year in New York, seemingly took down a post from November, which featured him and Gile enjoying a date night with Jets teammates Nick Bawden and Quinnen Williams and their significant others. Gile, meanwhile, appears to have erased a picture of herself and Wilson posing outside MetLife Stadium in October, when he got his first Jets win. As of Thursday, however, Gile and Wilson still follow one another.

Zach Wilson, girlfriend quietly scrub each other off from Instagram https://t.co/D16Xgbpgkxpic.twitter.com/uXooZECu5j — New York Post (@nypost) January 13, 2022