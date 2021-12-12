Zach Wilson’s Sunday Performance Is Met With Applause From Around The NFL

The NFL Community Reacts To Zach Wilson’s Sunday Show

In today’s game against the New Orleans Saints, New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson avoided throwing an interception.

However, his inability to lead the Jets to a touchdown sealed their fate in a 30-9 loss.

Wilson completed only 19 of 42 passes for 202 yards in the game.

He got a lot of that yardage in garbage time because he couldn’t get anything going in the first half.

Wilson, to be fair, didn’t have much help from his receivers.

His top two receivers and running backs were both out, and their replacements had a total of 12 drops.

Wilson, however, is still the starting quarterback, and he consistently performs like one of the league’s worst.

He has seven more games with turnovers than touchdowns (three).

As a result of watching Wilson play, the NFL world is becoming increasingly frustrated.

Some of them are in excruciating pain:

I don’t recommend bouncing between the Zach Wilson Jets and Trevor Lawrence Jags games on television today. pic.twitter.com/CtHg3uUnjg — Andy Holloway (@andyholloway) December 12, 2021

Zach Wilson is the second worst QB i have ever seen in my life behind Chris Simms. — Alejandro 🇨🇴 (@MiamiAlejandro) December 12, 2021

Zach Wilson looking for North Alabama on the Jets schedule. pic.twitter.com/meoOt5FaN6 — Brendan Walsh 🌹 (@PBRendan) December 12, 2021

Zach Wilson is fucking great, we must understand he’s a rookie & will be fine, he’s an immense talent & once things around him are all on one accord you’ll see them flourish as a unit. https://t.co/gwLX8NwXzJ — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) December 12, 2021