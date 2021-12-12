Zack Martin, a star for the Dallas Cowboys, was injured on Sunday.

Zack Martin, a star for the Dallas Cowboys, has been injured.

Outside of star quarterback Dak Prescott, the Dallas Cowboys can’t afford to lose standout offensive lineman Zack Martin.

Martin, the Cowboys’ All-Pro offensive guard, is arguably the best offensive guard in the NFL.

Martin, unfortunately for Dallas, suffered an injury in Washington on Sunday afternoon.

With an apparent knee injury, the Cowboys star was forced to leave Sunday’s game.

On the sidelines, he is said to be receiving treatment.

Breaking: Cowboys Star Zack Martin Injured On Sunday

Zack Martin is hurt. Looks like his left knee. Not good. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 12, 2021