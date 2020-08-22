Zahavi inspires Guangzhou R&F past Shanghai Shenhua

Israeli stars Eran Zahavi and Dia Saba demonstrated their prowess by scoring three goals, helping Guangzhou R&F defeat Shanghai Shenhua 3-2 in the sixth round of the Chinese Super League (CSL) on Wednesday.

Guangzhou broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute, when Saba’s smart pass found Chen Zhizhao in the box, who converted a header to Zahavi. The Israeli veteran calmly tapped home to make it 1-0 to Guangzhou.

In the 41st minute, thanks to a precise cross from Saba, Zahavi easily drilled the ball into the net without much resistance from the defense from the edge of the box.

The pair combined again for the third goal just three minutes later, although this time the roles were reversed. Zahavi played the role of assist with a header, gifting Saba a diagonal flick from the right flank after a cool pause.

Shenhua spared their blushes before the end of the first half on Peng Xinli’s long-range shot through a narrow gap between two defenders.

In the 73rd minute, Shenhua’s new signing Yu Hanchao’s pause led to a handball by Dusko Tosic, giving the home side a penalty. Giovanni Moreno’s powerful volley helped Shenhua cut the deficit.

Not long before the final whistle, Stephane M’Bia fired a close shot after receiving Yu’s header. However, the goal was disallowed for Yu’s offside.