Zak Sturge, a 17-year-old Brighton midfielder, has turned down a new contract despite interest from Leverkusen and Wolfsburg.

Sturge, who is regarded as a highly-rated talent, has reportedly decided against signing a new contract with the Seagulls, according to SunSport sources.

The left-back has impressed in the club’s youth ranks, attracting interest from the Bundesliga.

The 17-year-old is being monitored by a number of clubs ahead of the January transfer window, including Bayer Leverkusen and Wolfsburg.

And the England Under-18 international is “open” to a move outside of the country.

Sturge has yet to play for Brighton in a senior match, but he has appeared in seven league games for the Under-18s this season.

He’s also represented the Under-23s twice and has shown a lot of promise for the future.

In recent years, Bundesliga teams have shown an interest in and willingness to invest in young English talent.

After leaving Manchester City in 2017, Jadon Sancho flourished at Borussia Dortmund for four years.

Following a staggering £73 million move to Manchester United last summer, he made a massive return to the Premier League.

Following his transfer from Birmingham, Jude Bellingham joined Sancho at Dortmund last season and has been a standout performer at the Westfalenstadion since then.

Bayern Munich had previously expressed interest in bringing Callum Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea to replace Arjen Robben, the club’s legend.

Hudson-Odoi remained at Stamford Bridge, but Bayern Munich found another young Englishman in Jamal Musiala.

