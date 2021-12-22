Zane Gonzalez, the Panthers’ starting goalkeeper, has made his official decision.

Zane Gonzalez of the Carolina Panthers was injured in pregame warmups this past weekend, and it was one of the most frustrating injuries a player could have.

Unfortunately, due to his injury, the team has been forced to make a difficult decision.

Gonzalez has been placed on injured reserve by the Panthers, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

The injury was initially thought to be life-threatening, but it was later diagnosed as a quad strain with a four-week recovery time.

The Carolina Panthers don’t need to wait for him to return now that they’re almost out of playoff contention.

As a result, he’ll be placed on injured reserve and will miss the last few weeks of the season.

Zane Gonzalez’s season comes to a close with some impressive results.

He made 20 of 22 field goals, with his only misses coming from distances greater than 50 yards.

On extra points, he was 22 of 23.

