‘Zero percent chance he read that book’: LeBron James called out as a FAKE reader after blank-faced book review (VIDEO)

NBA superstar LeBron James may be unflappable under pressure on the basketball court, but he looked far from comfortable when a reporter asked him to give his assessment on a book he was supposedly reading.

James posted a series of photos to his Instagram account showing him reading the autobiography of Malcolm X while on a fitness bike, while offering the accompanying caption, “Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today- Malcolm X.”

James even brought the book with him to a media session, where one reporter decided to ask him what he thought of the book, and what key learnings he had taken from it so far.

The NBA superstar’s face went blank as he attempted to deliver a book review that appeared to contain very little detail about the actual book itself.

When your professor calls on you on the first day of class to describe the summer reading that you didn’t get past page 12 on pic.twitter.com/fC7mwZSkuT — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 22, 2020

“I kinda just started a couple of days ago. But I’ve read a lot of notes over the years. It’s my first time actually reading it from start to finish. He’s just a very… a very smart man. A very, very smart man,” he offered.

James then went on to talk in very general terms about Malcolm X’s message, which is well-known across America.

“It’s him understanding how powerful the negro can be. He uses that word a lot,” James said.

“But we have to unite and we have to be together and we have to stand strong because there’s always going to be obstacles.

“There’s always going to be things that’s going to be thrown at us where they try to weaken us, they try to make us feel like we’re not kings and queens and it’s going to come from all different races and all different shapes and sizes and things of that nature.”

He later finished by saying, “It’s a pretty interesting book… so far.”

James’ reaction to the question and somewhat generic answer prompted many on social media to question whether the LA Lakers ace had read the book at all, and whether he was just holding it to make a statement, rather than actually spend time reading it.

“Ol’ sport rolled out there with a prop book to look cute and score some cheap, sweet woke points. Got caught!” posted one Twitter user, while another suggested, “Lebron doesn’t actually read any of these books. He just carries them around to his pressers to give off these impressions he’s some deep intellectual. It’s pretty sad. It took him 20 seconds for him too say ‘ummm he’s a smart man.'”

Another even tagged James in his comment, posting, “Zero percent chance that @KingJames has read that book.”