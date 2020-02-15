Zidane insists there is no rift with Bale after picking him in the starting line-up for Osasuna game

Zinedine Zidane has dispelled rumours surrounding his relationship with Gareth Bale’s and has picked the Welshman for the La Liga clash against Osasuna on Sunday.

The Real Madrid manager did not select the 30-year-old in the matchday squad for the last three games against Real Zaragoza, Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad as the winger recovered from a sprained ankle.

But Bale, who has made 15 appearances in all competitions for Madrid this season, has been recalled this weekend and Zidane dismissed ongoing speculation about the pair’s relationship.

‘I am not going to discuss what I have spoken to him and other players about’, he said to Spanish outlet Marca.

‘I can only choose a certain number of players for each game, and our squad is very big.

‘I am counting on him this weekend, because I know what he can give us. There is no solution Gareth (sic), because there is no problem.

‘It means nothing that he has not played the last few games, and I am confident he will play an important role between now and the end of the season.’

Table toppers Madrid are three points ahead of second-place Barcelona, who travel to face Real Betis on Sunday evening.

Real were surprisingly knocked out of the Copa Del Rey on Thursday by Real Sociedad at the Bernabeu.

But Zidane’s side have won their last four games in the league, including a crucial derby win last week courtesy of a Karim Benzema goal against Atletico.