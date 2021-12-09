Zidane Iqbal, an 18-year-old Manchester United star who debuted at the age of three and was subbed for being too good, could play for England.

Zidane Iqbal, an 18-year-old Manchester United star who debuted at the age of three and was subbed because he was too good, could play for England.

ZIDANE IQBAL has become a household name among Manchester United supporters.

During the 1-1 draw against Young Boys in the Champions League, the talented attacking midfielder, 18, joined Robbie Savage’s son Charlie in making his first-team debut.

The Iraqi Under-23s international always had big shoes to fill with a name like ‘Zidane.’

And he’s well on his way to becoming a superstar after becoming the first player of South Asian descent to wear the red of Manchester United.

For the final few minutes of the draw at Old Trafford, Iqbal came on in place of Jesse Lingard.

He played in the final Champions League group game alongside Savage, Shola Shoretire, Teden Mengi, and Anthony Elanga.

And, despite having only a few minutes to make an impression under new manager Ralf Rangnick, Iqbal appears to be on the verge of a bright future.

Iqbal, who was born in Manchester and joined United at the age of nine, is eligible to play for England despite having previously represented Iraq’s youth teams.

When he was younger, the attacking midfielder played for Sale United.

As he pursues a future with the Premier League giants, his former coach praised his “great attitude.”

But it wasn’t just his attitude; Iqbal was also dubbed or stuck in goal to give opponents a chance.

“He had a great attitude, was always willing to learn, and he played with a big smile on his face,” Iqbal’s former coach Stewart Hamer told MEN earlier this year.

“He was eager to take on any task we put in front of him.”

“For example, everyone took their part in being a goalkeeper, and he’d do the same in the net as everyone else.”

“We had a lot of success at that point, if you can call it that,” Hamer continued, “and Zidane was at the center of it.”

“There were times when we’d play six-a-side tournaments and he’d rip it up.”

“We’d take him off and replace him because it wasn’t fair to the opposing team.”

“Or we’d put him in goal so he wasn’t a threat.”

