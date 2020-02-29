Zidane: «The classic is the opportunity to change things»

It is a match that the League can decide. Barcelona is the leader with two points ahead of Real Madrid and if it wins at the Bernabéu it would increase the distance to six real points, as it would also have the particular goal difference in favor, given the draw at Camp Nou. But Real Madrid has the option of winning tomorrow and placing

with a point of advantage in the classification, which would be two to have that particular difference of goals in favor. For this, he has talked with the team to correct the errors suffered before the City. «We have all spoken and we must correct mistakes. The other day we played against a good opponent and we did well for 78 minutes and that is what we should do, play like in those 78 minutes, ”said the Frenchman.

Many Real Madrid professionals in the club speak of the need for a victory. However, the draw would also be good for whites (and for Barcelona), as they would continue to two points in Barcelona and with all the options to overcome them in three months. The League would then be with the swords up. As Ramos has said, «the classic is not so decisive, as there will be many points ahead. You have to have heart and head in the classic ». Zidane confirmed that vision and added: “Heart, head and unity, we must be united.”

Zidane has the losses of Hazard, Asensio and the sanctioned Rodrygo, expelled with the subsidiary last week. It has Jovic and Mariano as other ram options

Zidane has never experienced this rare situation. The League is played in 90 minutes on March 1, three months before the end of the season. In his first triennium he always bid for titles until the end of the course. Three Champions and one League won on the 2016-2018 tour. Now he appeals to his squad to win and aspire to conquer his second League. “We are together and we want to win this beautiful match,” said the Real Madrid sports manager.

The players have conjured up with the coach to get out of the bad time in recent weeks and return to be the same team as a month ago. It needs an important victory, this one, that takes out the white set of doubts to recover the confidence and security demonstrated since October 19, when the defeat in Mallorca was a radical change, until January.

Zinedine talked about Kroos, about his substitution against Manchester City and his probable ownership tomorrow: “I’m not going to tell you who plays, but Toni is doing very well, the others too and I have to choose.” Bale also chooses to play, although Vinicius has earned the credit after being the best again.

Setién said that for Real Madrid the classic is vital. Zinedine valued that position: «All matches are equally important for Real Madrid». He pondered if he plays more Real Madrid or he as a coach: “None, there will be many points in play ahead.”

He analyzed whether Barcelona depends more than ever on Messi and left this phrase: “With Messi it will be worse, sure.”

He reflected on his goal of the season: “We want to win a title, we are here for it.”

He spoke of the loss of the Bernabéu factor: «I don’t know why. We had four months without losing and suddenly you lose. It’s the greatness of football, we don’t know why things happen. Tomorrow we have the opportunity to change things ». .