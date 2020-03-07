Zinedine Zidane coy over Real Madrid future amid links to Juventus

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has remained coy over his future with Juventus keen to bring him in to replace Maurizio Sarri.

‘I am the Real Madrid coach today, but that can change,’ he said as per Football Italia. ‘There is never certainty that you will continue in any football role.’

As Sportsmail revealed, Juventus are willing to offer him a £7million deal to lure their former player back to the club.

There are rumblings of discontent from senior players at the Bernabeu, although Zidane and Madrid chief Florentino Perez are still believed to hold a mutual respect for each other.

‘I feel the club supports me, we are all working in the same direction, but we also all know how this works,’ said Zidane. ‘It’s all about results, day by day.’

Real Madrid are currently top of La Liga, one point clear of Barcelona who they beat in El Clasico last week.

However, Real have reportedly identified Mauricio Pochettino as a potential successor, and former Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri is another name in the picture.

‘Nobody has contacted me, and I want to point out it is a joy to work with my players every day,’ the Frenchman concluded.

Zidane has remained on good terms with Juventus president Andrea Agnelli, and it would also mean a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo, who he won three consecutive Champions League trophies with.

The £7m figure is the maximum amount stipulated by the club’s corporate policy regarding a manager’s salary, and Juve are prepared to splash out on Zidane with the board and fans desperate to taste Champions League glory.

Juventus lost their last-16 first leg match against Lyon and will need to overturn the one-goal deficit when they welcome the French side to Turin for the decisive match in little over a weeks’ time to keep their European dream alive.