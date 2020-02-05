Zinedine Zidane insists Barcelona’s troubles will not disrupt title challenge

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane fully expects Barcelona to come through their off-field troubles unscathed and maintain their challenge at the top of La Liga.

Barcelona star Lionel Messi is embroiled in a feud with sporting director Eric Abidal after the Frenchman claimed earlier this week that a number of players ‘were not satisfied and did not work hard’ under Ernesto Valverde before he was sacked.

The row has left Abidal at serious risk of losing his job with crunch talks planned with president Josep Maria Bartomeu. Messi can also leave at the end of the season if he wishes to and winger Ousmane Dembele is out for the rest of the season with yet another injury.

When asked if he thinks the ongoing situation at the Nou Camp will have an impact on Barcelona’s results, Zidane said: ‘Barcelona will do very well between now and the end of the season.

‘But I won’t comment on another team. Good teams are always good and they’ll do well.

‘We have to keep going like this because we haven’t won anything.

‘You can be happy when you’ve won something, but we have nothing yet.’

Zidane was speaking ahead of Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey clash against Real Sociedad on Thursday night and he is expecting a difficult evening at the Bernabeu.

He added: ‘It’s a final, not a quarter-final.

‘They won’t give us anything.

‘We have to be on it from the first minute and they’re a very good team.’