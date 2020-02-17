Zinedine Zidane involved in car crash while on his way to Real Madrid training

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane ran into the back of a car at the weekend and then posed for a picture with the other driver.

The Frenchman knocked into another car leaving it with a dent on its rear but was all smiles with the driver after making the mistake.

Driver Ignacio Fernandez said Zidane was ‘well-mannered’ despite being involved in the accident.

Zidane was driving his Audi Rs6 while Fernandez was in a Audi Q4 when the accident in Madrid took place.

Fernandez, speaking to Golders, said of Zidane: ‘Around 9.30am near Valdebebas I was entering a roundabout and I braked a little abruptly, and I was hit by the car behind me.

‘I parked up and saw another car speed past me, I thought he was driving off, but then I saw he was parking too. I got out of my car and realised it was Zidane.

‘I thought “what a relief” because I knew he had enough to pay for the insurance. I apologised for braking suddenly, but I could not risk it and he told me he was a little distracted and that he was sorry too.’

Fernandez made a joke by saying he would swap cars with Zidane before exchanging details and posing for a photo while roadside.

The accident occurred a day before Real Madrid defeated Osasuna.

Zidane’s luck changed during the fixture as Real Madrid ran out 4-1 winners with Isco, Sergio Ramos, Lucas Vazquez and Luka Jovic all on the scoresheet for the LaLiga leaders.