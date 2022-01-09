Zion Williamson’s Rehab Process Has Revealed Some Details

During the 2021-22 NBA season, New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has yet to play a game.

Former No. 1 in the United States

The No. 1 overall pick is hard at work, rehabbing a foot injury that has plagued him for months.

The Pelicans revealed more information about Williamson’s recovery on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old forward has been rehabbing away from the rest of the team, according to the organization’s announcement.

The Pelicans are still in charge of the situation, but they had arranged for him to be transported out of New Orleans.

Williamson is currently undergoing rehab in Portland, Oregon, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Williamson said in a statement released by the Pelicans, “As you can imagine, this has been a very difficult process for me.”

“I understand there is still work to be done in my recovery before I can return to the court safely, but I will continue to put in the time necessary to get back on the court with my team and represent Pelicans fans and the city of New Orleans at the highest level.”

“Basketball means everything to me, and I am grateful to the Pelicans organization and everyone who has shown me love and support throughout this journey — my family, friends, teammates, coaches, staff, fans, and everyone who has stood behind me and uplifted me when I needed it the most.”

Details Have Emerged From Zion Williamson’s Rehab Process

Details Have Emerged From Zion Williamson’s Rehab Process

Statement from Zion: pic.twitter.com/gJ728iGW1e — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 5, 2022