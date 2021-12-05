Zlatan Ibrahimovic claims Manchester United docked him £1 for DRINKING FRUIT JUICE from a mini bar and criticizes the club’s “small mentality.”

ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC has slammed Manchester United’s’small club mentality,’ revealing that he was fined £1 for drinking fruit juice from a minibar.

The now 40-year-old AC Milan striker arrived at Old Trafford as one of Jose Mourinho’s first signings in 2016 on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain.

Before an injury ended his career at the Theatre of Dreams, he was a huge success for the Red Devils on the pitch.

The Swede helped United win the Community Shield, League Cup, and Europa League with 29 goals in 53 games.

Ibrahimovic, on the other hand, has now admitted that he was taken aback when he discovered that his wages had been docked by a pittance for a month.

And Ibrahimovic revealed in his new autobiography Adrenaline how perplexed he was by how ‘one of the world’s wealthiest and most powerful clubs’ operated on a daily basis.

“I was in the team’s hotel one day before a game,” he explained.

When I became thirsty, I went to the mini-bar and ordered a fruit juice.

“We went home after playing.”

Some time had passed.

My pay stub is delivered.

“I don’t usually look at it.”

I only do it at the end of the year to see what has arrived and what has left.

“But that time, for some reason, I was curious and discovered they’d deducted a pound from my monthly wage.”

“I called the team manager and said, ‘Excuse me, why did they deduct a pound from my pay?’

‘It was the fruit juice from the mini-bar,’ the team manager said. ‘Are you kidding, seriously?’ ‘No, I’m not.’

‘If you order something here, you must pay for it.’

“‘Yes, but I didn’t go to the hotel on my own.”

It wasn’t like I was on vacation or anything.

It was the place where I worked.

“I was in Manchester.”

I have to drink if I have to play and am thirsty.

I won’t be able to play on the pitch if I’m dehydrated.’

“A quid? In Italy, that would never happen.”

These are the little things that make a difference and earn the players’ respect.”

“Every day I was asked to show my papers just to get into the training ground,” Ibrahimovic recalled.

“I’d roll down my window and tell the guard, ‘Listen, my friend, I’ve been coming here every day for a month.’

I am the world’s best player.

You’re in the wrong job if you still don’t recognize me.’

