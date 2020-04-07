(06.04.2020) Ebay – HomeKit smoke detector Eve Smoke (set of 3) € 80 cheaper

On Ebay you can get the HomeKit capable smoke detectors “Eve Smoke” a little cheaper! In the set of 3 you save 80 €!

In Germany, smoke detectors have been compulsory for quite some time. Different models are also sufficient. The HomeKit capable are rather rare. One of them is the Eve Smoke, which is currently a little cheaper on Ebay in a set of 3.

In the price comparison at idealo, the Eve Smoke currently costs around € 106. The set of 3 for comparison on Ebay costs € 278.90, which brings you to just under € 93. By the way, the seller is Gravis, so a trustworthy dealer!

