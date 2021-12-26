10 must-know Amazon Echo hacks – Alexa tips and tricks

After its release in 2014, the Amazon Echo quickly became a household item.

Since then, the multifunctional device’s features have only improved, and it can now not only order pizza but also do your online shopping for you.

Here are ten more fantastic hacks you should be aware of.

Your virtual assistant is named Alexa right out of the box, but unlike other smart home assistants, Amazon allows you to change the activation name.

Most people are unaware of this feature and simply call their echo ‘Alexa.’ However, depending on the version you have, you can say ‘Echo,’ ‘Amazon,’ or more.

You can easily sync multiple Echo devices in your home to play the same song playlist.

Depending on your preferences, you can also just sync specific Echos in specific rooms.

By going to Settings andgt; Multi-Room Music in the Alexa app, you can control all of these features.

You can make as many groups as you like, but each device can only be in one.

You probably didn’t realize that each member of your household can have their own profile.

You can switch between Alexa user profiles this way, allowing the device to access the appropriate music playlists, calendars, and shopping accounts.

It’s worth noting that only the device’s registered owner can create new profiles.

If that’s the case, go to the Alexa app’s Settings, then click Household Profile, and enter your account password.

After that, the other members can log in with the same device to link their accounts.

You can set a PIN code for online shopping to ensure that no one else has access to your card information.

This feature will be especially useful if you have children, as it will prevent them from saying things like “Alexa, buy ten cases of Cheetos.”

To do so, open the Alexa app, then go to Settings, Account Settings, and Voice Purchasing.

Add a pin to the Require Voice Code field once you’ve hit Voice Purcashing.

You may have heard about this feature, which was introduced at the end of 2019, but if you haven’t, you can now change Alexa’s voice to sound like a famous celebrity.

Melissa McCarthy, Shaquille O’Neal, Samuel L Jackson, and Gordan Ramsay are among the celebrity voices featured.

To do so, go to Alexa Preferences andgt; Voice… in the Settings menu.

