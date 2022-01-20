2 BILLION Chrome users are being urged to update their apps RIGHT NOW – here’s how.

GOOGLE has notified all Chrome users that a new update will be available today.

The critical Google Chrome update addresses 26 vulnerabilities in the popular web browser, one of which is rated “critical.”

Google Chrome is one of the most widely used browsers in the world.

Because it is used by billions of people, any bugs can have serious consequences.

As a result, Google releases software updates on a regular basis.

These occasionally add new features, but more often than not, they fix security flaws.

Hackers will be unable to access your device as a result of this.

The latest version of Chrome is now available from Google.

Chrome 97.0.4692.99 is the name of the update, and it fixes 26 issues with the browser.

One of the flaws, CVE-2022-0289, has been classified as “critical.”

This is the most serious rating Google can give a problem with its browser.

If you have automatic updates turned on, the new software will most likely arrive soon.

However, you can update manually if you want to get the new release as soon as possible.

Navigate to the Settings menu, then Help, and finally About Google Chrome.

Your current Chrome version will be displayed.

If it says Chrome 97.0.4692.99 or later, you’re good to go.

However, if you’re using an older version, Chrome should check for updates and notify you.

Then you can get the new version and install it.

To finish the installation, you’ll need to restart your browser.

To keep your devices secure, you should update Google Chrome on a regular basis.

In fact, keeping all of your apps, services, and operating systems up to date is one of the best ways to keep hackers at bay.

To gain access to systems, cybercriminals take advantage of software bugs.

You can significantly reduce your chances of being hacked by using strong passwords and updating them on a regular basis.

Do you have a story for the Infosurhoy Tech and Science team?