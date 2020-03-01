20 minutes – is the hype about “Fortnite” over?

Since the battle royale shooter was released in autumn 2017, «Fortnite» has become increasingly popular. The game has long been one of the top titles and also won several awards, such as the prize for the best multiplayer game in 2019. But how many players does Fortnite have? If you look at the top categories on Twitch, it becomes clear that games like “Counter-Strike” or “Escape From Tarkov” have taken the lead.

Since the new Season 2 started again in the second chapter last week, «Fortnite» seems to have gotten a little boost again. With the start of Chapter 2 last October, a new map and new game mechanics caused excitement. However, the hype has since subsided since Epic Games increasingly refrained from weekly updates and therefore no longer released any new content. As a result, the game slowly disappeared from Youtube and Twitch.

Fortnite is far from over

In addition, Season 1 in the new chapter lasted more than four months. Otherwise, one season lasted about ten weeks. The Battle Pass was played faster than usual and so there was no longer a reason for many players to play. After all, all stages had already been unlocked.

Now fans are happy that Epic Games has created new content with Season 2. Basically, the players agree: “Fortnite” is now better than in seasons 7 and 10, when planes and mechs were introduced.

So the fact is: «Fortnite» is far from over. With the new season and a completely revised game engine, loyal fans can look forward to many more changes.

* Joshua Cruiser (16) and nicik_01 (18) regularly jump out of the battle bus at «Fortnite». They write about the game for 20 minutes.