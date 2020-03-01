20 minutes – Scientists worry about “blood snow”

In recent weeks, the ice surrounding Vernadsky’s research base in Ukraine has been covered with what researchers call raspberry snow. A spectacle that may seem frightening but has a simple scientific explanation indicates the British media The Sun. What looks like a bloodbath is actually related to the presence of a red pigmented alga, called Chlamydomonas nivalis.

The latter develops in ice water and generally remains dormant under snow and ice until the summer melts part of the snow. Once in the sun, its red pigment helps the algae absorb heat and thrive. As a result, the presence of this organism has the effect of causing snow and ice to melt faster since the more it absorbs heat, the faster the ice around it melts. A phenomenon that worries some scientists. On Facebook, the Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine believes that these algae contribute to global warming.

A vicious circle

Due to its crimson red color, snow reflects less sunlight and melts faster. As a result, more and more algae are produced, continues the minister. The more algae there are, the more the ice melts and the less ice there is, the more the algae spread. A vicious circle exacerbated by high temperatures.

This phenomenon is not unusual. However, if global temperatures continue to rise, these strange events will end up becoming more frequent and will help melt snow and ice faster.

