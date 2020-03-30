2020 iPad Pro teardown and durability test look very familiar

Despite all odds and talk about delayed or insufficient supplies, Apple launched what may be its biggest change to the iPad Pro line yet. Actually, the biggest change may not be from the iPad Pro itself but from its keyboard accessory. Yes, the 2020 iPad Pro, specifically the larger 12.9-inch model, has a new LiDAR for augmented reality purposes. But aside from the few hardware upgrades, it seems that this year’s iPad Pros are nearly identical to 2018’s iPad Pros, and not in the good ways.

Although it did not have the convenience of its professional tools and office recording equipment, iFixit still pushed through with its “at home” teardown of the more interesting variant of the two new 2020 iPad Pros. Fortunately, the 2020 and 2018 models are apparently structured and built so similarly that experience in one transferred to the other. Which is to say, it’s not that easy.

Like its predecessor, the 12.9-inch 2020 iPad Pro is a glue and “trap” puzzle that could easily trip up first-timers. Fortunately, iFixit already tripped up two years ago for the rest of us. Suffice it to say, repairing anything, even the modular USB-C port, isn’t going to be easy.

JerryRigEverything’s Zack Nelson also gives his take on the new iPad Pros, this time with the smaller 11-inch model. The YouTuber spares no words to criticize Apple’s numerous design decisions. The meat of his criticism, though, is on how the 2020 iPad Pro, exactly like the 2018 iPad Pro, easily bends and breaks with enough pressure.

Of course, some will call him out on how unrealistic his expectations and testing methods are. Needless to say, the iPad Pros are not something you will want to leave unprotected even in your bag. Especially if it becomes your only computer just as Apple seems to suggest.