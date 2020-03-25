2020 Tokyo Olympics Delayed Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

In an unprecedented move, the International Olympic Committee has revealed that this summer’s Olympic Games, which were set to take place in Tokyo, Japan, are being postponed. The move is the latest cancellation in the face of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

[Update: In a joint statement issued by IOC president Thomas Bach and Japan’s prime minister, Abe Shinzo, the delay of the Olympics was officially announced. Specifically, they decided the event would be “rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021, to safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community.” Despite the delay, the games will still be officially referred to as the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020, and the Olympic flame will stay in Japan for the time being.]

Speaking to USA Today, IOC member Dick Pound said, “On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided. The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.”

As for when the games are postponed until, that has yet to be decided. “We will postpone this and begin to deal with all the ramifications of moving this, which are immense,” Pound explained.

While an official postponement has not been announced by the IOC, Thomas Bach, president of the organization, said Sunday that the fate of the games would be decided over the next four weeks. One thing was for sure, though. Bach said the games would not be canceled.

If they were, it would not be the first time the Olympics have been called off. The Olympics were canceled in 1916 due to World War I, while World War II prevented the games from taking place in 1940 and 1944.

The Olympics are potentially the biggest event that’s been called off due to the COVID-19 outbreak thus far. In addition to the summer games, several major movie releases–including F9: The Fast Saga and Mulan–have been delayed, while WWE will broadcast Wrestlemania in front of an empty audience. If you’re keeping track, make sure to take a look at everything in the entertainment industry that’s been impacted by the coronavirus.