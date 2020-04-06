2020 Wrestlemania 36 Night 1 Results: Undertaker Vs. AJ Styles Was An Instant Classic (April 4)

WWE’s Wrestlemania 36 has come to a close. The 2020 PPV took place over two nights and featured some incredible matches, including the Boneyard match with the Undertaker vs. AJ Styles. You can check out the full results below, along with Night 2’s results or the live review.

This year’s event is happening at the Performance Center–it was originally scheduled to take place at Tampa, Florida’s Raymond James Stadium. One of the biggest matches of the night was going to be Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg for the Universal Championship. However, Reigns revealed in a video that he pulled out of the event, so Goldberg will face a replacement opponent at the show.

Additionally, the Undertaker returns to Mania, and he’ll be taking on AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match, and Styles explained to GameSpot why having this PPV is so important, regardless of the circumstances: “Our job is to make you forget about what’s going on in the world. It’s just not good right now. But we’re going to get past it. We’re going to get over it. And then, in the meantime for Saturday and Sunday, we’ll make fans forget about what’s going on and just enjoy that time and watch some television.”

Below, you’ll find all the matches on the card for the entire weekend. The Kickoff show revealed what matches will be taking place tonight.

There is still time to sign up to the WWE Network in order to check out the show for yourself. New subscribers can get a one month subscription for free. Below, you’ll find all the results for night one of Wrestlemania 36. You can also check out our on-going review of the entire Wrestlemania show right here.

Kickoff show notes will be listed here.

Matches for the evening revealed at the beginning of the pre-show, updated above.

Cesaro wins by pin at 4:25.

Bliss & Cross win by pin at 15:01.

Elias wins by pin at 8:53.

Lynch wins by pin at 8:30.

Zayn wins by pin at 9:17.

Morrison wins at 18:30.

Kevin Owens wins due to DQ at 9:57.

Owens demanded the match be restarted as a no DQ match.

Owens wins by pin at 5:19.

Strowman wins by pin at 2:11.

Undertaker wins.

That’s it for tonight. Make sure to check out our on-going review for Wrestlemania and come back tomorrow for live coverage and a review of night two of Mania.