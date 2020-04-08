2020 Wrestlemania 36 Night 2 Results: Brock Lesnar Fals To Drew McIntyre

This year’s Wrestlemania 36 wrapped up its two-night event on April 5. The WWE PPV had some incredible, memorable moments, like the AJ Styles vs. Undertaker Boneyard Match and the Firefly Fun House match, which was a bizarre look at both John Cena and Bray Wyatt’s careers. Below, you’ll find all the results for Night 2 of the WWE PPV.

There is a lot to look forward to on the card, but all eyes are really on John Cena vs. The Fiend in the Firefly Fun House Match. After AJ Styles and Undertaker’s Boneyard match delighted the world on April 4, people are wondering if Cena vs. The Fiend will take things to that same, finely produced level. We sure hope so.

Additionally, there are four championship matches still left on the card, and considering we’ve already seen a couple titles change hands on night one, there may be a few surprises tonight. The most anticipated of these matches is Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the NXT Women’s Championship. Flair won the Royal Rumble back in January and picked Ripley to face her at WWE’s biggest event of the year. This is the first time an NXT Championship has been defended at Wrestlemania.

Below, you’ll find all the matches on the card for the entire weekend. The Kickoff show revealed what matches will be taking place tonight.

You still have time to watch the show live by signing up for the WWE Network. New subscribers can get a one month subscription for free. Below, you’ll find all the results for night one of Wrestlemania 36. You can also check out our on-going review of the entire Wrestlemania show right here.

If there are any changes to the card, announced on the Kickoff Show, they’ll be noted here.

Morgan wins by pin at 6:22.

Flair wins by submission at 20:29.

Black wins by pin at 7:26.

Otis wins by pin at 8:10.

Edge wins at 36:43.

Street Profits win by pin at 6:23.

Tamina eliminated at 6:35

Naomi eliminated at 10:13

Sasha Banks eliminated at 13:24

Bayley wins by pin at 19:16.

The Fiend wins

Drew McIntyre wins by pin at 4:27.