2021 Mini Cooper S Sidewalk Edition starts at just under $40,000

We knew Mini was returning the Sidewalk Edition visual package this year. However, we didn’t expect a sub-$40,000 price tag, but there’s a reason for this. As it turns out, the Sidewalk Edition is only available on the Cooper S which starts at $32,900.

First launched in 2007, the Sidewalk Edition is one of the most popular special edition models offered by Mini. And despite the rather hefty price tag, it comes with custom Sidewalk exterior touches along with plenty of standard features.

“The MINI Sidewalk Edition is the perfect balance between style and performance for MINI customers who are looking for top-down, sun-drenched driving this summer,” said Patrick McKenna, Department Head, Product Planning, MINI USA. “The MINI Sidewalk Edition is also loaded with a full complement of premium standard features making it a true value for those who want something truly unique for the drive.”

And since the new Sidewalk Edition starts with a base Mini Cooper S, you get a TwinPower turbocharged four-cylinder motor with 189-horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque. The engine is bolted to a six-speed manual transmission driving the front wheels. If you don’t like driving stick, BMW will happily shoehorn a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox for an additional $1,500.

The Mini Cooper S Sidewalk Edition is available in Deep Laguna Metallic or ‘Mini Yours Enigmatic Black Metallic’ paint while the soft-top roof is finished in dark gray anthracite. You’ll find a bevy of Sidewalk insignias on the aluminum door sills and side scuttles. Standard on this limited-edition model are 17-inch scissor-spoke two-tone alloys, a custom Sidewalk leather steering wheel, Sidewalk edition floor mats, and bespoke Sidewalk interior illumination.

It also receives a generous amount of kit including LED headlights and fog lamps, keyless entry, auto-dimming interior mirrors, power-folding side mirrors, automatic climate control, a premium Harman/Kardon audio system, an 8.8-inch touchscreen display with navigation, SiriusXM satellite radio, and a heads-up display. The interior also receives heated front seats and a nifty storage package.

European markets are better off since Mini is offering the Sidewalk Edition Package on all trim levels including the base Mini One. But the combination of a turbocharged four-banger, manual stick, and a foldable roof is simply too hard to ignore. The Mini Cooper S Sidewalk Edition will go on sale in April 2020.