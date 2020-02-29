23-year-old student discovers 17 planets, one similar to Earth

Washington, United States

Inspired by the series “Star Trek,” Michelle Kunimoto enrolled in a course on exoplanets and astrobiology who has led her, at 23 years of age and before graduation from the University of British Columbia, in Canada, to the discovery of 17 planets, including one the size of the Earth and potentially habitable.

Living area

For this achievement, Kunimoto has analyzed the information collected and provided during its four years of mission by the satellite “Kepler“ of the National Air and Space Administration (NASA) of the United States, especially about the planets located in the “habitable area” of nearby stars, in which water could exist on its surface.

According to an article published by the magazine The Astronomical Journal, the findings of Kunimoto include a planet, officially called as KIC-7340288 b, which is equivalent to one and a half Earth, which is small enough to be considered rocky, rather than gaseous, like the largest planets in the solar system.

“This planet is 1000 light years from Earth, so we won’t get there very soon,” he says Kunimoto, who has described his finding as “exciting” because so far the data collected by Kepler They had only confirmed 15 small habitable planets in that area.

The year in KIC-7340288 b It lasts 142 and a half days, which is the time it takes to make a complete turn around its star, in an orbit of 0.444 astronomical units (this is the distance between the Earth and the Sun), an orbit slightly larger than that of Mercury around the Sun, and receives from its star approximately one third of the light that the Earth receives from the Sun.

Of the others 16 new planets discovered, the smallest has a size equivalent to one third of the Earth, and is the smallest of those found by Kepler until now. The rest have sizes up to eight times larger than Earth.

“I studied the light curves captured by Kepler, that is, the measurements of the brightness of the stars over time, looking for signs of planet transit, “he explains Kunimoto.

Possibility

“When an object passes ‘in front’ to a star, that is, it transits between the star and those who observe it, it blocks a portion of the light of that star and a small temporary decrease in brightness is seen,” so those signals If they occur periodically, they show the possibility that “there is a planet that orbits that star, and you can deduce the size of the planet and how long it takes to complete the orbit,” he explains.

KunimotoIn an interview with his university’s website, he said that he was always interested in astronomy but was certain that this was his vocation after his father showed him “the Original Start Trek Series” when he was at school high school.

“I was fascinated by how Star Trek explored great ideas about space, society and science, and presented scientists as adventurers full of curiosity,” he says. “The series showed an optimistic and hopeful vision of the future of humanity. Certainly naive, but it was ahead of its time and has inspired generations,” says the young woman.

Kunimoto indicates that you have only analyzed 400 light curves in the data of Kepler, but “there are thousands more” and would like to “continue the search”.