3 Fantastic Switch Exclusives Get Big Discounts At Amazon (Digital)

The Switch’s big Spring Sale on the Nintendo Eshop is filled with plenty of great deals, but you won’t find very many Switch exclusives for discounted prices, especially first-party Nintendo games. In a rare move, Amazon is selling digital codes for three AAA Switch games for $40 each: Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Splatoon 2, and Kirby Star Allies.

Each game is regularly $60 despite being years-old at this point, which shouldn’t come as a surprise for anyone who owns a Nintendo console. The $40 price is likely the best you’ll see anytime soon, and we can’t recall the last time any of the three were available for less than $40.

Splatoon 2 is one of the best multiplayer games on Switch. A sequel to the breakout Wii U hit, Splatoon 2 offers more variety and an improved online experience for its paint-splatting gameplay. A Nintendo Switch Online subscription is required to play online, and you’ll definitely want to play online. The game earned an 8/10 in GameSpot’s Splatoon 2 review.

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze was ported from the Wii U to Switch with minimal additions besides the new playable character, Funky Kong. Playing as Funky Kong is essentially an easy mode, which makes Tropical Freeze easier to recommend for beginners and youngsters. Nevertheless, Tropical Freeze is a truly superb side-scroller with meticulously-crafted levels and challenging platforming sequences. I personally bought Tropical Freeze on both Wii U and Switch because it’s that good. It earned a 9/10 in GameSpot’s Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze review.

Kirby Star Allies is yet another side-scrolling game starring the pink puffball. But this one really leans into cooperative play, supporting four-player local co-op throughout the entire adventure. Kirby’s bag of tricks has expanded too, which adds even more to a series already known for its quirky power-ups. Kirby Star Allies is a great game to play with the whole family, and there’s even some more challenging content to dip into after completing the rather easy (even by Kirby standards) story mode. The game earned an 8/10 in GameSpot’s Kirby Star Allies review.