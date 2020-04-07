4 million euros in Catalonia for research

Catalan research institutes receive a new injection to fight the coronavirus, which continues to spread throughout the world today. The Health Department of the Generalitat announces a extraordinary financing of 4 million euros, with which 19 new research projects on covid-19 will be promoted. The selected papers will study the SARS-CoV-2 virus from different points of view, from the study of possible therapies to treat infected patients, going through vaccines and other treatments preventive, up to genetic analysis that allow us to understand the origin and evolution of the disease. “These investigations are a message of hope in a moment as complicated as the one we are experiencing,” explained the Minister of Health, Alba Vergés.

In a press release on the matter, the ‘Ministry’ explains that these projects have been selected from a total of 42 proposals launched from the centers of the IRISCAT alliance, of Institutes of Research and Innovation in Health of Catalonia. The choice of these works has been supervised by experts from the department, the Agència de Qualitat i Avaluació Sanitàries de Catalunya and with the support of a dozen external international advisers. “The projects have been selected based on their uniqueness and originality, the scientific value, the clarity and adequacy of the objectives, the robustness of the project and the credibility of the proposed methodology; the impact that its execution and applicability will have; the adequacy from the budget, calendar, equipment, resources to the objectives set; and the immediacy, feasibility and time of arrival at the patient, prioritizing the fastest implementation projects“they argue from Salut.

“The scientific excellence of the projects will allow the translation of research into clinical practice in the short term in order to dar response to the urgency of the current situation with the maximum possible speed “, stressed Robert Fabregat, general director of Recerca i Innovació en Salut. Jordi Naval, general director of Biocat, also added that” the proactivity and flexibility of the Catalan research ecosystem, which has allowed to obtain in a time record (the initial deadline for submission of proposals was 3 days) a great response from IRISCAT centers to the call, with projects of ‘scientific excellence and led in many cases by internationally recognized researchers’.

The selected projects

This new call promotes a total of 11 projects focused on finding a therapy to treat patients infected with covid-19. Some work will focus on finding a strategy to block the viral protein that allows the infection to proliferate. Others, in generating specific antibodies against this pathogen. Among this first “package” of work, six clinical trials also stand out, in which the efficacy of drugs already approved for other uses will be tested. This is the case, for example, of drugs that act on the immune system. From a vaccine originally designed to prevent tuberculosis. An antibody created as a cancer treatment.

The call will also promote two specific research on vaccines, both focused on preclinical studies. And finally, a couple of genetic studies to obtain more information about the genome of the pathogen and, in turn, determine the genetic profile of patients who end up developing severe symptoms. “This call for projects is especially focused on the field of biomedical sciences. The selection of works is also coordinated with the other research centers that are working on the covid-19, including the Carlos III Institute,” explained Fabregat.