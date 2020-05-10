5 insider tips under 20 € that you should have played

The “Secret Tip” sale is currently available in the PlayStation Store. MeinMMO introduces you to the games that everyone should have played once. Included is a game that is actually not an insider tip, but is still worth a look.

What is this sale? The “Insider Tips” sale started in the PlayStation story. There are a lot of games on offer, which are not as well known, but are often interesting.

We present 6 titles that we can particularly recommend from the campaign.

How long does the sale last? The sale started on May 6, 2020 and runs until May 21, 2020.

Alien nation

genre: Top Down Shooter | developer: Housemarque | platform: PS4 | Release date: April 26, 2020 | model: Buy2Play

The official gameplay trailer for Alien Nation

What is Alien Nation? Aliennation is a PS4 exclusive top down shooter. You take on the role of a mercenary and beat up aliens. The game relies on a system of different levels and a lot of loot in it.

Why is the game worth it? Even today, despite the aged graphics, the game is still an entertaining title, especially with friends. Because instead of alone you can plunge into battles with up to four players – even a local co-op is possible.

You can choose from one of three classes that have unique abilities. In the course of the game you level up these classes. You can also collect equipment that can be improved with other items.

Also included is a drop-in multiplayer called “Invasions”: where players can join others’ games. But you can also stand against the host, just like in “Dark Souls.” So your teammates can attack you in the back if you are not careful.

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Genre: Action-Adventure | developer: Starbreeze Studios | platform: Windows, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One | Release date: April 26, 2020 | model: Buy2Play

What is Brothers: A Tale of two Sons? It is an action adventure. Two brothers travel through a mythologically inspired world to save their father.

Why is the game worth it? The type of control is still unique. You control the two brothers at the same time, each with a stick and a shoulder button on the controller.

The type of control is still a unique experience on the PS4 and the combination of the gameplay with the soundtrack and the emotional story about the siblings is still worth playing today.

Magicka 2

Genre: Action-Adventure | developer: Pieces Interactive | platform: Windows, PS3, PS4 | Release date: May 26, 2015 | model: Buy2Play

What is Magicka 2? Magicka 2 is a chaotic co-op title in which you as a magician follow a vampire through a wacky story. The fantasy world called Midgård is strongly based on Nordic mythology. The graphics are colorful and cheerful.

Why is the game worth it? In Magicka, several types of magic combine to create new spells, if you are not careful, you accidentally kill yourself or your teammates, because Friendly-Fire is always active here. Quickly test another spell or cross the energy with an ally? There are hardly any limits to your creativity and if a teammate should go for it, he will be brought back to life with the right magic.

Magicka relies on crazy humor and never really takes himself seriously. If you can get involved and appreciate chaotic battles with friends, you will definitely feel good in the world of Magicka.

If you are less into fantasy and more into science fiction and big guns, but with a similar sense of humor, then take a look at our next recommendation “Helldivers”.

Helldivers

Genre: Top-down shoot’em up | developer: Arrowhead Game Studios | platform: Windows, PS3, PS4 | Release date: 3/4. March 2015 (PS4) | model: Buy2Play

What is Helldivers? Helldivers is a top-down shoot’em up in which you shoot your way through a sci-fi world inspired by aliens and starship troopers.

Why is the game worth it? Helldivers is best compared to an alien nation, but relies heavily on humor. The players are members of the “above-earth” and this is led by a controlled democracy. As Helldivers you fight aliens that threaten the Earth. The satirical humor spreads many swipes.

The fights are chaotic and friendly fire is activated, which quickly creates fun and chaos in cooperative fights. Before the fight, you can equip yourself with weapons and other items that can be used in the fight.

If you should play alone and need help suddenly, you can invite random players to your mission with a help signal.

Destiny 2 – Forsaken

genre: MMO shooter | developer: Bungie | platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia | Release date: September 06, 2017 | model: Buy2Play

What is Destiny 2? Destiny 2 is a first person shooter. It links the aspects of loot, RPG and social interaction. And the best thing is: Destiny 2 costs in its basic versionG Nothing.

Why is the game worth it? Meanwhile, Season 10 has started in Destiny 2, in which many players expect a few more surprises. The shooter is also constantly supplied with fresh content.

You can cooperatively contest the raids and dungeons and if that’s too boring for you, you can plunge into PvP. The process of collecting equipment takes a long time.

Destiny 2 is basically free, but if you want to dig deeper into the game, you need the expansion packs. And one of them is currently on offer:

Payday 2 Crime Wave Edition

genre: First person shooter | developer: Overkill Software | platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch | Release date: 13./14. August 2013 | model: Buy2Play

What is Payday 2? Payday 2 is a first person shooter in which you raid banks or other places together with other players. The missions themselves are incoherent, the shooter fun is in the foreground.

Why is the game worth it? If you like fun and uncomplicated action, you should watch Payday 2. It’s worth it both alone and with friends. Up to four players can start robberies together and live out your criminal side.

Incidentally, the Crime Wave Edition includes all DLCs, including characters and robberies, so-called Heists.

Bonus: The Banner Saga Trilogy

genre: Tactical RPG | developer: Stoic Studio | platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Android / iOS | Release date: January 14, 2014 (Banner Saga 1) | model: Buy2Play

What is The Banner Saga? The Banner Saga is a single player role-playing game in which you lead a group of people through an interactive story. The game is inspired by Nordic mythology and once does completely without known fantasy elements.

Why is the game worth it? The Banner Saga tells a gripping and atmospheric story over three games. The whole thing is paired with survival gameplay, which also makes the game challenging.

Although the story is basically linear, many events in the story are influenced by the player’s decisions. If you decide on a certain path at one point in the story, the other is blocked for you – also a reason to play the game again later. The turn-based battles are sometimes really crisp and the trilogy contains the entire story in one package.

Want to know which games are currently included in PlayStation Plus for free? MeinMMO presents the PS Plus games in May 2020 and explains whether the games and the subscription are worthwhile.