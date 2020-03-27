For a limited time, you can score a massive price cut on the all-new Galaxy S20 lineup at Samsung. The retailer is offering $600 in instant savings on the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra when you trade in an eligible device.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 was unveiled last month and is now available to order from all major retailers and carriers. Samsung is currently offering $600 in instant savings on the Galaxy S20 lineup when you trade in an eligible device. You must ship in your trade-in device within 15 days of your purchase with the provided shipping label from Samsung. You can buy the Galaxy S20 unlocked or from a carrier like AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint.

Keep in mind this is a limited-time offer and a fantastic deal if you’re looking to buy the latest Samsung phone and have a phone to trade-in. You can also see more Samsung Galaxy S20 deals that are available from carriers and retailers.

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G for $999.99 $399.99 at Samsung | Get $600 in instant savings when you trade-in a qualifying device

Order the Galaxy S20 from Samsung and save $600 when you trade-in a qualifying device. The Galaxy S20 phone features a 6.2-inch display and packs 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 5G for $1199.99 $599.99 at Samsung | Get $600 in instant savings when you trade-in a qualifying device

You can save $600 on the Galaxy S20 Plus when you trade-in a qualifying device. The Galaxy S20 Plus features a 6.7-inch display and packs 12GB of RAM and a 128GB and 512GB storage option.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G for $1,349.99 $799.99 at Samsung | Get $600 in instant savings when you trade in a qualifying device

Samsung is offering $600 in instant savings on the Galaxy S20 Ultra when you trade-in a qualifying device. The Galaxy S20 Ultra features a massive 6.9-inch display and is available in 12GB or 16GB of RAM and a 128GB or 512GB storage option.

