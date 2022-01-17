6 ominous signs you’re being followed on Facebook, WhatsApp, or Snapchat

The 6 creepy signs you’re being followed on Facebook, WhatsApp, or Snapchat

Have you ever felt like someone is stalking you on social media? Here are six red flags to look out for.

People can now connect with one another more easily than ever before, but social media has also put our lives on display for all to see.

There is, however, a distinction to be made between someone casually viewing your posts and someone who is stalking you.

Here are some indicators that you may have a social media stalker.

Snapchat is one of the most popular instant messaging apps available, and it’s also one of the best for detecting whether or not someone is constantly checking your posts.

Seeing if they have screenshotted your Snaps or Stories is one of the easiest ways to tell if you have a Snapchat stalker.

And because Snapchat notifies users when their posts are screenshotted, this information is readily available.

Someone who views your stories quickly and frequently is another sign of a Snapchat stalker, which you can check by swiping up from the bottom of your Story.

Facebook is one of those apps that has shaped the world, but many people have become complacent about how and what they share on it, exposing a lot of their personal information to stalkers.

If someone (can be someone you know or someone you don’t know) is liking and commenting on your older posts, it’s a sign that they’re methodically lurking your page.

Another possible red flag is if someone begins to appear in multiple groups you belong to, as this could indicate that they are not only creeping on your page but also attempting to integrate themselves into your life through your interests.

WhatsApp is one of the most widely used communication apps, with over 2 billion users.

Naturally, a large number of users means a large number of social media stalkers who frequent the app.

Someone who is always online when you are online, or worse, someone who sends you a message as soon as you go online, is a red flag to keep an eye on.

If they consistently notice and comment on changes in your status updates or profile pictures, this is another sign that someone is stalking your WhatsApp.

Social media stalkers can be harmless in some cases, but they can also become obsessive or worse.

As a result, it’s critical to be cautious about what you post on social media and with whom you share it.

Personal information should be kept private, privacy settings should be used, and strangers should be avoided.

You are the one…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.