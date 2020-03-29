6 trailers that have us hyped this week: The Willoughbys, Defending Jacob, and more

A million trailers drop online every week, which can make it hard to keep track of what’s actually coming up in theaters and on home screens. To help parse through the endless stream of upcoming streamable releases, we’ve assembled a list of the most exciting (and in some cases, weirdest) trailers that came out this week, along with a hype level rating, tracking whether these particular trailers actually excited us about the upcoming product. Afraid you might have missed something? Fear no more.

This week’s trailers highlight a wealth of streaming goods headed our way — Netflix’s animated movie The Willoughbys, Chrissy Teigen’s Chrissy’s Court, Dad Chris Evans on Defending Jacob, and more.

Four kids with absurdly neglectful parents send them off on a very dangerous safari in hopes of finding a family who’ll actually love them. Think A Series of Unfortunate Events with a splash of The Addams Family and a hint of Mary Poppins in the form of an eccentric nanny voiced by Maya Rudolph.

Movie release date: April 22 on Netflix

Hype level: 7. Looks pretty cute!

You know Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette, which took the ill-fated Queen of France and imbued her life with some modern glitz, pastel-toned aesthetics, and young Kirsten Dunst? Take that, but trade Marie Antoinette for Catherine the Great and Kirsten Dunst for Elle Fanning.

Series release date: May 15 on Hulu

Hype level: 8. Catherine the Great is objectively cooler than Marie Antoinette, I am just saying.

A Quibi original! Gasp! It’s happening. This one is basically Judge Judy, but if Chrissy Teigen were in charge of the judging. Word’s out on just what the cases will be or how the show will even be structured, but hey, Chrissy Teigen is there.

Series release date: April 6 on Quibi

Hype level: 10. If Chrissy Teigen is there, sign me up.

It’s Chris Evans, but instead of Captain America, he plays the father of a teenage boy accused of murder. Did the kid actually do it? Is Chris Evans the Dad covering up a heinous crime? Is Chris Evans hotter as a dad? All these questions and more will be answered in the Apple TV Plus original.

Series release date: April 24 on Apple TV Plus

Hype level: 6. Gritty crime might not be what I’m looking for right now but Dad Chris Evans is.

Seventeen years ago, Ruby Richardson (Merritt Wever) and her college boyfriend Billy Johnson (Domhnall Gleeson) made a pact that if at any point, either one of them texted the word “RUN” and the other replied with the same, they would drop everything and meet in Grand Central Station to travel across America. Seems like a terrible-in-real-life but amazing-in-a-series pact to make.

Series release date: April 12 on HBO

Hype level: 10. Domhnall Gleeson and Merritt Wever are as winning a combo as we’ve ever seen!

Master of None co-creator Alan Yang’s feature directorial debut is Tigertail, which stars Lee Hong-Chi and Tzi Ma as the young and old versions of Grover, a man whose desire to go to America changes his life forever. Even just from the trailer, the film, which deals with the immigrant experience and the sacrifices we make, looks like a tearjerker.

Movie release date: April 10 on Netflix

Hype level: 10. Don’t look at me. I’m not crying.