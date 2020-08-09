70th Anniversary Grand Prix live stream: How to watch the F1 action from Silverstone online from anywhere

Round four of the Coronavirus-delayed Formula 1 season sees the racers head to Silverstone this weekend for the first of two back-to-back races at the iconic track.
Source: Sutton Motorsport Images
Last weekend’s British GP on the same circuit delivered an absorbing finale, with Hamilton somehow managing to make it home in first, despite the Mercedes driver travelling for most of the final lap with a blown out tyre, holding off a pursuing Max Verstappen.
Hamilton’s team mate Valtteri Bottas will be looking to make amends after suffering tyre problems of his own last weekend with four laps to go, with the Finnish driver left floundering in a disappointing 11th place after making a strong start to the race.
Sergio Perez has once again been force to withdraw from this weekend’s action following the Racing Point driver testing positive once again for COVID-19, with reserve driver Nico Hulkenberg set to deputise.
F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix: Where and when?
The schedule for this weekend’s racing at Silverstone is a as follows:
- Practice 1 – Friday, July 31 at 11am BST / 12pm CEST / 6am ET / 3am PT
- Practice 2 – Friday, July 31 at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST / 10am ET / 7am PT
- Practice 3 – Saturday, August 1 at 11am BST / 12pm CEST / 6am ET / 3am PT
- Qualifying – Saturday, August 1 at 2pm BST / 3pm CEST / 9am ET / 6am PT
- British Grand Prix 2020 – Sunday, August 2 at 2.10pm BST / 3.10pm CEST / 9.10am ET / 6.10am PT
Watch the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this weekend’s racing from Silverstone further down in this guide. If you’re intent on watching the the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, but find yourself away from home then you’ll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it’s likely to be geo-blocked.
That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
How to watch the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix online in the US exclusively on ESPN
ESPN has exclusive broadcast rights to the 2020 Formula 1 season.
This opens up a host of options for cord cutting F1 fans, with the network available via a number of over-the-top operators.
The cheapest of these is Sling TV’s Orange package at $30 which includes ESPN and offers a FREE trial period before billing.
A more comprehensive solution for those looking to bypass cable is Hulu + Live TV which comes in at £54.99 a month and offers 65 channels including ESPN, along with access to Hulu’s impressive library of exclusive on demand content.
Build-up coverage of Sunday’s race begins at 8am ET with lights out for the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix set for 9.10am ET on ESPN (build-up starts at 8am).
- Hulu with Live TV – $54.99 per month – As well as giving you access to ESPN, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.
- Sling TV – $30 per month – In order to get access to ESPN, you’ll have to sign up for Sling TV’s Sling Orange package. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record live TV with its Cloud DVR.
- YouTube TV – $65 per month – YouTube TV gives you access to ESPN as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 14-day trial available.
- AT&T TV Now – $65 per month – AT&T TV Now may be more expensive than the competition but in addition to ESPN you also get access to HBO with your plan. The service allows you to watch over 45 live TV channels and you can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.
How to stream 2020 the 70th Anniversary GP live in the UK
Sky will be offering their comprehensive coverage of the race via its Sky Sports F1 channel and the SKy Go app, including an option to watch the action in 4K for Sky Q customers, as well as full broadcasts of practice and qualifying.
For those looking to avoid being tied down to a contract, there’s the option of Now TV’s Sky Sports Monthly Pass. It costs £33.99 for 30 days, which compares very favourably to the £9.99 24-hour pass, and gets you all 11 Sky Sports channels.
How to stream the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix live in Canada
TSN and its French language sister channel RDS have the exclusive rights to show live F1 action in Canada.
If you’re not already a subscriber through cable, the TSN Direct and RDS Direct streaming services are priced at CA$4.99 a day or $19.99 a month.
Coverage on either channel goes live just before the start of each session. The 70th Anniversary Grand Prix starts at 9.10am ET/6.10am PT Canadian time this Sunday, with qualifying action the day before on Saturday, August 1 starting at 9am ET/6am PT.
Live stream F1 the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix in Australia
Fox Sports has exclusive live rights to this season’s F1 Down Under.
If you don’t want the commitment of a cable subscription, the good news is that Fox Sports F1 coverage is also available via streaming-only service Kayo Sports.
The service is available from just $25 a month – and it comes with a FREE 2-week trial period.
British GP starts at 11.10pm AEST on Sunday, but you can also watch all of the practice and qualifying sessions through Fox and Kayo (see the timings above).
