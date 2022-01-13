Rare ‘bionic’ armor that resembles fish scales has been discovered in a 2,500-year-old Chinese tomb.

Rare ‘bionic’ armor that looks like fish scales has been discovered in a 2,500-year-old Chinese tomb.

Researchers in Northwest China have discovered a 2,500-year-old ‘bionic’ military garment, according to a new study.

The armor was discovered alongside a man at Yanghai Cemetery, a historical site near Turfan in the Taklamakan Desert.

Pottery, two horse cheek pieces, and a sheep skull were discovered buried with the man.

He is thought to have died around the age of 30.

The garment was made with 5,444 small cowhide leather scales and 140 larger scales “arranged in horizontal rows and connected by leather laces passing through the incisions,” according to Mayke Wagner, a study co-researcher.

The design, which resembled fish scales, was dubbed “bionics” by researchers, which is when humans draw inspiration for human technology from nature.

Wagner speculated, “Strengthen the human skin for better defense against blow, stab, and shot.”

The military uniform, which weighed around 11 pounds and was designed to look like a modern waistcoat, was light enough to be put on alone.

“It’s a lightweight, highly efficient one-size-fits-all defensive garment for soldiers in a mass army,” said Patrick Wertmann of the University of Zurich’s Institute of Asian and Oriental Studies, the study’s lead researcher.

Despite Wagner’s praise for the find, he admitted that at first, “the dusty bundle of leather pieces [in the burial]… did not arouse much attention among archaeologists.”

After discovering a plant thorn in the suit, the team was able to determine a radiocarbon age of 786 BC to 543 BC for the suit, which is even older than the Persians’ fish-like armor.

“There is no other scale armor from this or any other period in China.”

“In eastern China, armor fragments of a different style have been discovered,” Wagner explained.

Leather scale armors from the ancient world are extremely rare, with King Tutankhamun’s tomb in Egypt (circa 14th century BC) being the only other known source.

In the early 1970s, local villagers discovered the ancient cemetery where the Chinese armor was discovered.

According to archaeologists, over 500 burials have been discovered since 2003.

