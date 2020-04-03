a 50GB mobile plan at 7.99 euros / month!

A private sale allows you to benefit from a mobile subscription with 50 GB per month for less than 8 euros, all while benefiting from SFR’s 4G / 4G + network. How to take advantage of it, until when does this limited offer last? We tell you everything!

A package with 50 GB included at less than 8 euros / month, it’s possible right now thanks to an exclusive private sale that Linternaute.com offers you in partnership with BeMove! The offer is based on the operator Prixtel, which benefits from SFR’s 4G 4G + mobile network. The package is also adjustable: if you need more gigabytes, you can take advantage of it with always reduced rates (13.99 euros for 100 GB or 19.99 euros for 200 GB). The package also includes unlimited calls and SMS / MMS from France, the European Union and the Overseas Departments (DOM).

Access private sale

What are the prices offered in this exclusive private sale?

The Prixtel package offers three adjustable rates according to your consumption:

If you consume less than 50 GB in the month, you pay 7.99 euros for the first 12 months.

If you consume from 50 GB to 100 GB in the month, the price automatically increases to 13.99 euros.

If you consume 100 to 200 GB in the month or if you make calls or send SMS to the European Union, the French overseas departments and North America , you go to the package at 19.99 euros.

, you go to the package at 19.99 euros. After 12 months, you will be billed at the normal rate, ranging from 12.99 euros to 24.99 euros. The offer is non-binding and can be canceled free of charge at any time.

You don’t even have to cancel your current contract and you can keep your number!

Are you interested in the offer? Please note that it is possible to keep your current number when ordering Prixtel. You do not even need to terminate your contract with your current operator, it will be automatically terminated when your new line is activated. Your new SIM card will be sent after validation of your order within 3 to 5 working days with tracking of delivery.

How to take advantage of the offer?

Newsletter



Nothing could be simpler, just click on the red button above “Take advantage of the offer” to arrive directly on the contact page and get all the information.

TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THE OFFER