A 650-Acre Estate In New Zealand Where Lord Of The Rings Was Filmed Has Sold For $12 Million

A 650-acre estate in New Zealand, where scenes from The Lord of the Rings, Wolverine movies, and a Taylor Swift music video were filmed, has sold for nearly £10 million ($12.5 million USD). The estate is located in Paradise, New Zealand, and that sums up the location quite well.

The estate had been in the same family–the Veint family–for 80 years until this sale to an undisclosed businessperson, according to reports.

The real estate listing on Ray White has more details on the epic property. It was built in 1905 and has 11 bedrooms. The wider property has rolling farm land and lovely views of mountains and a lake. The property has 1.4km of waterfront on Diamond Lake in the Glenorchy region, which includes Mount Earnslaw which was featured in opening scene from The Two Towers.

The property also comes with a huntaway dog named Bo. According to the reports, the owners wanted to let Bo, who at 14 is an old dog, live out his days on the property he came to know and love.

In addition to The Lord of the Rings, the area was used a filming location for X-Men: Origins Wolverine and the Taylor Swift music video “Out of the Woods.”

The Daily Mail reports that the model Fabio and “many film stars” have tried to buy the property over the years, but the owner has never sold. He’s only doing so now because his partner had a stroke in 2019 and he wanted to relocate closer to medical care.

In other Lord of the Rings news, Amazon is producing a new TV show and was filming in New Zealand until concerns around COVID-19 shut down production earlier this year. The Tolkien scholar Tom Shippey has reportedly left the project.