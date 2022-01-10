A bizarre TikTok ‘time-traveller’ has gone viral, claiming that we will meet an ‘underground alien race’ in August of this year.

Some people believe we’ll meet an alien civilisation in August after seeing a bizarre TikTok video from a person who claims to be a ‘time-traveller.’

The viral video was posted by conspiracy theorist and TikToker @pasttimetravel in an attempt to prove that they truly know what will happen in the future.

So far, the video has received an impressive 4.3 million views.

“Remember these dates…” it says ominously.

In the short clip, the TikToker makes a number of bizarre claims.

“I’ve been accused of being a fake time traveller, but I can prove that I’m not,” they explained. “Remember these three dates, and I can prove that I’m real…”

Then they make some outrageous claims that are not backed up by evidence.

“A volcano erupts on March 15, 2022, causing an ash cloud to cover half of the world,” the TikTok says.

“On June 28, 2022, a plane goes missing for a month and then reappears, but everyone on board claims the flight was only three hours long.

“On August 2, 2022, we make contact with a civilisation underground.”

The latter claim is the most striking, as it implies that we will discover an alien civilisation underground.

Conspiracy theory TikToks like this one are extremely popular, and fortunately, the majority of people laugh at them.

“So much to not look forward to then hahahah,” one person commented.

“Nooo, my birthday is on August 2,” said another.

In the comments, a large number of people demanded more proof.

The @pasttimetravel TikTok account has posted a number of videos with bizarre claims, but none of them have proven to be true.

