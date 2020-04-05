A bunch of bestselling games are buy-2-get-1-free at Amazon and Target

Amazon is once again offering a buy-two-get-one-free deal on bestselling video games and tabletop games. This is the third time in as many months the online retailer has run this kind of promotion. We saw a similar deal in January, which returned in early February. (It’s worth noting that, unlike in previous months, this deal applies to games only, and doesn’t include any books, DVDs, or Blu-rays.)

If you’re desperately looking for ways to keep kids (or yourself) entertained right now, this Amazon deal is a good opportunity to stock up on new games. There are a wide range of titles on offer, from classic board games like Risk and Catan to exciting new video games like Doom Eternal. I’m particularly partial to the kid-friendly-but-still-fun-for-adults board games Unstable Unicorns and Labyrinth. Or, if you’re interested in getting into tabletop roleplaying, both the Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set and newer Essentials Kit are included in the deal.

Bethesda’s follow-up to Doom (2016) is “one of the best shooters in years.” Doom Eternal is available on PS4, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Google Stadia.

The wording on the promotion is, admittedly, confusing. Amazon has it listed as “buy three get one free,” but it’s really a buy-two-get-one-free sale. Essentially, if you add three items from the list to your Amazon cart, you’ll only pay for two of them. On checkout you’ll receive a discount equal to the price of the cheapest item.

Amazon hasn’t stated how long this promotion will last, only that it’s a “limited-time offer.”

As it did the last time this deal was active, Target is once again running a similar buy-two-get-one-free deal alongside Amazon. Unlike Amazon, Target’s deal focuses exclusively on video games, including PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch titles like Madden NFL 20, Death Stranding, and Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020.