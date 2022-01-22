A clever WhatsApp hack improves the app significantly – and it’s available right now.

A SMART WhatsApp hack can greatly simplify your life.

It’s entirely possible to use the app on multiple devices without having a phone nearby.

To use WhatsApp elsewhere before, you needed to be online and have a smartphone.

WhatsApp is now testing a new feature that allows you to use the app on up to four different devices.

If you have a work phone as well as a personal phone, this is very useful.

It’s also useful if your phone is dead or has no signal but you still want to use WhatsApp on your computer.

WhatsApp is encouraging users to use it on multiple devices with the latest update.

According to the sleuths at WABetaInfo, everyone on the latest WhatsApp beta test (which is free to join) is automatically opted in to multi-device support.

You’ll need to join the WhatsApp beta – a test version of the app – to get access to the feature.

Meta (formerly Facebook) uses this platform to test new WhatsApp features.

You could also wait for the feature to be made available to the general public, which could take months.

Continue reading to learn how to participate in the WhatsApp beta.

To get the WhatsApp beta for your Android phone, go to Google Play and search for WhatsApp.

“Become a Beta Tester” is located at the bottom of the page.

To confirm, click “Join” after tapping the “I’m In” button.

All you have to do now is wait for the beta version of the app to be updated.

WhatsApp Beta is also available for download on a computer through the Google Play store.

This is not recommended because downloading WhatsApp beta on iOS is a much more difficult and risky process.

If you want to participate, go here.

In other news, Google Chrome users are being advised to uninstall the browser.

Facebook recently changed its name to Meta.

Take a look at the best iPhone 13 offers.

Also, take a look at your Facebook rejection folder, which is hidden by default.

Infosurhoy Do you have a story you’d like to share with the Infosurhoy Tech and Science team?