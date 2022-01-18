A cutting-edge ‘SEX vest’ could allow lovers to ‘fondle remotely’ during steamy virtual reality sessions.

During steamy VR sessions, a high-tech ‘SEX vest’ could allow lovers to ‘fondle remotely.’

Long-distance lovers might appreciate a new virtual reality vest that allows them to experience multiple sensations.

According to sex technology experts, the OWO Game vest could be used for more than just realistic gaming scenarios.

The vest has the potential to be used by the sex industry, according to Sex Tech Guide experts.

“Could we one day see vests like these being worn for VR porn sessions, or for other sextech uses?” one of its writers, Jamie F, speculated.

“The potential is obvious, but the lycra-based design of the OMO Game haptic vest might need to be improved to make it more bodily fluid-proof.”

“It would be more surprising in many ways if we didn’t see these technologies adapted to make virtual sex feel even more real,” he added.

Over 30 different sensations are available to the vest’s wearer.

OWO Game, a Spanish technology firm, designed it.

Because it is battery operated, the Lycra vest is completely wireless and transmits all sensations to the wearer’s upper body.

The haptic vest is being marketed as a gaming and virtual reality vest rather than a sex tech accessory.

It is, however, much slimmer than other similar vests on the market, which is why it is attracting attention for other reasons.

Hugs, wind, rain, and punches can all be replicated by it.

It is also said to allow you to hear gunshots and drive at high speeds.

An app can control all of these sensations.

Although the OWO Game vest is not yet available for purchase, pre-orders are now available.

In the gaming world, clothing that allows you to feel sensations is becoming more popular.

There are already a few haptic vests on the market, as well as special gloves that allow you to interact with virtual objects.

