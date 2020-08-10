A deal with Huawei could make Qualcomm’s market advantage insurmountable, and that’s a problem

Huawei needs chips, and Qualcomm makes them. But do we really want to give Qualcomm that much power?

Huawei is in a pickle. It can’t do business in the U.S. because it was placed on a list of dangerous foreign companies, and it can’t do business with any company that does business in the states. That list is an awful place for any company to find itself.

You won’t find Huawei phones in the Verizon store, but the company sells a lot of phones outside the U.S.

Huawei was never a brand that sold big numbers in the U.S. but don’t think that means too much in the overall scale of things. Huawei is a big name in the rest of the world and sells as many phones as Samsung. Well, it used to — being on the entity list changed that and has knocked Huawei down a notch or two. The company makes really great phones, and a lot of people want to buy them.

The latest problem facing the company is that it can’t contract any fabrication plant to make its Kirin processors because it’s on the list, of course. Fabrication plants want to do business in the U.S., and they also want to do business with companies that do business in the U.S. It’s a bit of a domino effect for which there is no easy solution.

A deal between the two companies is great for business until Qualcomm decides to start leveraging its market position.

Since Huawei will soon run out of processors, it’s trying to reach a deal where Qualcomm can supply it with mobile chipsets so it can continue to build high-end phones for the rest of the world. This isn’t a given — Qualcomm would need special permission from the U.S. government, and the current administration isn’t just going to approve it without convincing the executive branch. One imagines there will have to be some sort of beak-wetting in the form of jobs or something else that sounds good in a campaign speech for the U.S. to change its tune.

Let’s say that a deal between Huawei and Qualcomm does happen. That’s great for Huawei and Qualcomm; the products flow, and that means the money flows, too. But it’s not a great idea to give Qualcomm that sort of power based on its own past actions.

If Huawei uses Qualcomm Snapdragon chips in its high-end product lines, that means all of the current companies that sell high-end phones in any significant number are depending on Qualcomm to supply the chipset. Samsung, LG, Motorola, OnePlus, and Google all use Qualcomm chips. So do companies you might not be as familiar with, like Xiaomi and Oppo.