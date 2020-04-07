A digital movies sale, Resident Evil 3 discounts, and more of the week’s best deals

Today is April Fools’ Day but Newegg is rejecting the holiday entirely with a “No Fooling, Just Savings” sale. There are a bunch of good deals to be found there, but of particular note is a Samsung QLED TV on sale for $1,197.99 — more than $1,000 off retail price. And if you’re looking for something to watch, Vudu is offering two family-friendly movies for $9.99. The selection includes such gems as School of Rock, Paddington, and Ice Age.

Resident Evil 3 will be released on Friday and a few PC gaming marketplaces are discounting pre-orders for Capcom’s latest survival-horror remake. Both Fanatical and Green Man Gaming are offering 22% off the new release, bringing it down to $46.97.

Finally, Amazon is running a discount on the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition, bringing the discless console down to $179.99 (usually $249.99). The retailer is also offering $9.68 off the Hori Split Pad Pro, which is essentially a gamepad split in half, with each side fitting into a Joy-Con slot on either side of your Nintendo Switch.

