A Facebook expert issues a warning about potentially dangerous mistakes you’ve almost certainly made on the platform.

When bored at home or at work, we’ve all taken a Facebook quiz to see what superhero or “Friends” character we’d be.

While it may appear that answering a few trivial questions about ourselves is harmless, the viral tests may be assisting scammers in stealing your money.

Money coach Judy Heft warned of the dangers of taking social media quizzes in an op-ed published in the International Business Times on Tuesday.

Users are frequently prompted to answer a series of personal questions, such as the name of their first pet, their mother’s maiden name, or the town where they grew up.

They’re sometimes used by fraudsters to find out important information about you, according to Heft, who has been a professional financial organizer for 26 years.

That information, such as your address and date of birth, can be used to crack security questions used to protect your bank account.

Heft wrote, “The quizzes only need a small amount of information to get down to business scamming you.”

“They get what they want sometimes by redirecting you to a site that downloads malicious code to your computer.

“Other times, the quiz is to blame, eliciting your mother’s maiden name by charting your family tree or drawing a fictitious family crest for you.”

“Quizzes and apps that rate things according to ZIP code — with ZIP code being a common question credit card processors ask for remote transactions — are also suspicious,” she added.

To avoid becoming entangled in a scammer’s web, Judy advises avoiding social media quizzes.

She also advised being wary of having to create profiles on websites you’ve never visited before and keeping photos of the inside of your home off of social media to avoid identity theft.

Heft isn’t the first expert to warn about the risks of taking Facebook quizzes.

Last year, Australian cops shared a list of common social media questions that criminals use to break into people’s online accounts.

They ask questions such as where you grew up, the name of your first pet, the street you grew up on, your favorite sports team, your mother’s maiden name, and others.

The questions are similar to security questions asked by banks and other institutions, and the answers are frequently people’s passwords.

Four reports of Australians being duped by Facebook quizzes were received by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC).

There were no losses reported.

“Scammers frequently use fake online quizzes and surveys to obtain personal or financial information,” according to an ACCC spokesperson.

“Never give out personal or financial data…

