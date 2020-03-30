a game that will amaze you

After “Ori and the Blind Forest”, we find the small spirit for new adventures, in the dazzling decorations of the world of Niwen.

Watch out, cute on the horizon. Ori and the Will of the Wisps is the new production from Moon studios, the craftsmen of the first opus, Ori and the Blind Forest, very well received when it was released in 2015. Five years later, this little sylvan spirit named Ori is back for an adventure game full of emotion and enchantment.

Ori is a luminous “spirit”, living in a magic forest. Her friend, a little owl named Kun, has only one dream: to stand on her own two feet. And when Kun finally flies, Ori climbs on his back for an expedition above the clouds. But the two characters meet a violent storm and are separated. Ori’s mission: to find his lost friend beyond the forest.

One thing strikes directly in Ori and the Will and the Wisps : the abundant, colorful decorations that the character, himself surrounded by light, illuminates in his path. By playing Ori, we take full eyes. The images are rich, shimmering, full of details and enhanced by the play of light.

The adventures of the little spirit lead us to explore the confines of the world of Niwen, from the aquatic depths of the Luma Basins to the sandy dunes of the Tormented Expanses. Paths with varied decorations and inevitably strewn with pitfalls: monsters of all kinds, gates to open, objects to find …

View of the Source mill, which Ori will have to reactivate. (Moon Studios)

Each stage ends with a confrontation with a “boss”. Choice of rabid wolf or evil owl. Because the advance of Ori leads the player towards darker countries, like the Deeps of Fongesylve or the Wood of Silence, desolate lands where the light only asks to be reborn. Beyond the search for his friend, the quest for little Ori will become much greater: to save Niwen, by restoring to the forest the harmony it once possessed, “fix what was broken“, before the world sinks into darkness.

Ori 2 presents itself as a rather classic platform game, with a map that is revealed as you progress. Regularly, the little Ori finds himself in front of a “tree-spirit” which gives him a new way of moving (roll, grapple, projection) or fighting (sword, fireball), opening the way to previously inaccessible corners. The character quickly enjoys pleasant freedom of movement. This does not prevent certain progressions from being difficult. It sometimes takes several attempts to clear an obstacle or defeat an enemy. We will therefore recommend to the less able to choose the “easy” mode, at the risk if not to lose their composure.

A spider which reigns on the Deeps of Fongesylve. (Moon Studio)

If we can blame one thing on Ori 2is a bit messy: its visual richness can impinge on its readability. Which at times causes the feeling of not understanding where the game is asking us to go. Ori 2 therefore requires patience. It personally took us about 20 hours to get to the end of the main story – 75% of the game, the rest being made up of side quests – a certain giant spider in particular gave us a hard time.

Finally, we must highlight the very beautiful soundtrack, signed Gareth Coker (Minecraft, Darksiders), which gives the adventures of little Ori a breath sometimes poetic, sometimes epic. Music like the game: full of charm. Enough to spend good (and long) moments in front of your screen.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps – Moon Studios and Xbox Games Studios – on PC and Xbox One – 30 euros