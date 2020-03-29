A guide to Animal Crossing: New Horizons etiquette, or how not to be ‘a total tool’

Animal Crossing: New Horizons, like past games, allows you to invite friends to your island when you’re ready. It’s a great way to grab new items, share things you’ve made, and meet other residents you might one day like on your island.

It’s also an easy way to anger your friends, colleagues, and anyone else sweet enough to let you in. Rather than being a plague of locusts, intentionally or not, it’s a good time to check your worst instincts at the door. Because that’s easier said than done, we’ve put together a helpful list of dos and don’ts for when you finally arrive on your pal’s shiny new island. Be good, everyone.

Do: Clearly outline boundaries with your friends before either one of you visits.

Don’t: Assume that they will behave because we all have the devil in us.

Do: A little fruit picking while you’re on your pal’s island. By taking a few back to your island, you can then plant them to grow new fruit trees, which are a great source of bells.

Don’t: Stuff your pockets with all of the fruit on the island like a looting lunatic.

Do: Take advantage of the best friends allowance that gives you access to your shovel and axe on other islands.

Don’t: Immediately begin chopping down trees and fracking the island like you’re a cartoon oil tycoon.

Especially Don’t: Chop down trees and dig holes as soon as your friend wanders out of sight. They will still know it was you, and they will not like it.

Do: Visit any shops on your friend’s island to pick up some cool new clothes.

Don’t: Spend so much time in the dressing room that they cannot get in because you think it’s funny, but it’s not funny, Megan, please let me try on these pants.

Do: Leave a cute handwritten note for them to discover later.

Don’t: Leave something rude, mean, or that you’d be ashamed for gaming dad Shigeru Miyamoto to read.

Do: Spend some time catching bugs and fish.

Don’t: Ruin your friend’s time catching bugs and fish by following them around and swatting them with your net right before they make a catch.

oh ok I pick up some nice looking packages outside a house that’s not mine and IM the bad guy here alright https://t.co/kBJhsMqZR3

Do: Accept presents from your friends.

Don’t: Take random presents you find on the ground, especially if they are, hypothetically speaking, meant for a four-year-old who cohabitates the island.

Especially don’t: Unwrap them. On the off chance your friend or, again, hypothetically speaking, editor catches you in the act, any gifts you unwrap will need to be rewrapped with paper one of you will need to purchase.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available today on the Nintendo Switch.