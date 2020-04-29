A huge asteroid is passing today near Earth

Boris Shustov, scientific director of the Astronomy Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences, announced that scientists will observe the flight of a huge asteroid close to Earth.

Shostov told Russian news agency RIA Novosti, according to “Russia Today”, that the asteroid number 52768 (1998 OR2), which ranges between 1.8 and 4 kilometers, will pass near the Earth at a distance of 6.29 million kilometers (this distance is 16 times the distance to Moon) at 12.56 on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. The danger of the asteroid lies in the intersection of its path with Earth’s orbit only.

Shostov added, “Every object in space arouses the interest of science, and it is not necessary to see it from a distance of hundreds of millions of kilometers, and there is a special program to follow the objects visually and wirelessly.” Wireless telescopes will help us determine the asteroid’s flight speed very accurately, to determine its shape and even know its structure and structure.

The Russian expert also pointed out that these asteroids come from the main asteroid belt due to the phenomenon of vibrations in Jupiter. What is meant here is the effect of the planet’s gravitational force and its role in keeping asteroids within the solar system. He added, the fall of the asteroids in the region of vibrations is still mysterious to scientists. Noting that this huge asteroid also came from there. But how do I move from a circular orbit to a longitudinal orbit? This is what matters to scientists.